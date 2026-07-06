Amid IMD’s high wind speed warning, BMC issues directives for construction sites in Mumbai

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Amid forecasts of strong winds sweeping Mumbai this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday directed developers, contractors and site engineers to suspend all work at heights and remove loose materials from upper floors to safeguard workers and nearby residents.
The civic body also ordered immediate site-wide safety inspections to identify and rectify unsafe conditions at construction sites.
“Scaffolding, loose materials, crane items, tin sheets at compound walls, formwork and all temporary structures shall be thoroughly checked and ensured to be in a stable, secure condition. Loose materials from upper floors, terraces and elevated platforms shall be removed or firmly fastened,” the BMC said in its advisory, which came into immediate effect.
“There shall be no haphazard activity at any site. All work shall be planned, supervised and executed in a safe, systematic manner. Excavated construction sites shall be properly safeguarded and strictly monitored,” it said.
The advisory further directed that tower cranes, material hoists, safety nets and lifting equipment be inspected for stability. “Lifting operations and work at heights shall be suspended where weather poses risk. Exclusion zones shall be maintained below active work areas,” it added.
The BMC also instructed developers to ensure all workers are provided with prescribed personal protective equipment (PPE) and fall-protection gear.
The advisory said weather conditions should be monitored continuously and preventive measures remain in place until conditions normalise.
“The safety of workers, neighbouring residents and the general public is of paramount importance. All developers are requested to treat this advisory with utmost seriousness and ensure strict compliance with all applicable safety regulations and best construction practices,” it said.
The directions come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast wind speeds of up to 70-80 kmph over the region.
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