Amid IMD’s high wind speed warning, BMC issues directives for construction sites in Mumbai

A waterlogged stretch on Narangi Bypass Road in Virar West following heavy monsoon rains (Express photos by Akash Patil)

Amid forecasts of strong winds sweeping Mumbai this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday directed developers, contractors and site engineers to suspend all work at heights and remove loose materials from upper floors to safeguard workers and nearby residents.

The civic body also ordered immediate site-wide safety inspections to identify and rectify unsafe conditions at construction sites.

“Scaffolding, loose materials, crane items, tin sheets at compound walls, formwork and all temporary structures shall be thoroughly checked and ensured to be in a stable, secure condition. Loose materials from upper floors, terraces and elevated platforms shall be removed or firmly fastened,” the BMC said in its advisory, which came into immediate effect.