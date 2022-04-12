BMC conservancy workers to protest today over PF dues

ALLEGING a delay in providing Provident Funds (PF), conservancy workers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Solid Waste Management (SWM) department will hold a protest at Azad Maidan on Tuesday. Kachara Vahtuk Shramik Sangh (KVSS), a union which represents conservancy staff, has alleged that PF amount of about Rs 190 crore has not been deposited in the accounts of workers.

KVSS General Secretary Milind Ranade has termed this a ‘scam’ and demanded immediate deposit of PF amount and share details with workers. In May 2018, at a meeting held in Mantralaya under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary (Labour), Rajesh Kumar, the BMC had promised to share the details of workers within 15 days. However, even after four years, not one worker has been informed about their PF deposits.

“There are 4,800 workers who have not been given details of their PFs. The BMC is silent on the issue. It is willfully negligent towards the workers’ rights. It has withheld their legitimate arrears and other benefits for five years now. The union has initiated contempt of court proceedings in the apex court in order to gain relief for the workers,” said Ranade.

He added, “The BMC has also failed to give preferential treatment for recruitment and has dragged its feet on paying pensions to the families.”

Officials from SWM said they are helping the EPFO department on documentation for PF-related issues. “The contractors who had hired these employees are responsible for PF. The EFPO department is working on the issue…,” said an official from SWM.