BMC conducts mental health survey of Mumbaikars

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month rolled out a survey to assess the mental health of Mumbaikars. The tertiary-care civic hospital – BYL Nair Hospital – has been chosen as the nodal coordinating centre for the survey in the city. Under the survey, around 3,600 citizens randomly chosen by software will be interviewed.

The survey is being conducted as part of the Union health ministry’s National Mental Health Survey-2.

As per BMC officers, the survey will cover households across all 24 wards and people from all social strata including migrants.

Dr Hinal Shah, head of the psychiatry department at Nair Hospital, said around 1,000 citizens have been interviewed under the survey till now. The last such survey was conducted in 2016, where it was found that close to 14 per cent of the urban population had depression, mood and anxiety disorders, and alcohol use disorder. “In this survey, we will also include a questionnaire related to Covid-19 issues,” she said.

She further stated that post-pandemic, they are witnessing a rise in issues related to mental health. “Starting from school-going children to the elderly, the pandemic has impacted people in some way or the other. Many have lost their loved ones, while others have sustained financial losses. It has a long-term impact on mental health,” said Dr Shah.

The survey will be conducted in megacities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. It is expected to be completed by September. All the city-wise reports will be submitted to NIMHANS, Bengaluru.