Mumbai: BMC concludes construction of underground tanks near Hindmata

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed construction of the underground water holding tanks near Hindmata — the saucer-shaped low-lying area between Dadar TT and Parel— to deal with flooding in the area.

Guardian Minister for Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray announced the project’s completion on Twitter on Tuesday. “A major milestone achieved by @mybmc today. The rainwater holding tanks for Hind Mata flood spot, that we got underway are now fully connected through a micro tunnel to ensure no stagnation of water, during heavy rain at Hind Mata junction for 80 mins,” he tweeted.

The space below the Hindmata flyover is used as the rainwater pumping station. From the collection area, the water will be pushed to both storage tanks through a newly-laid pipeline network using pumps. Once high tides are over, the stored water will be pumped again to the pipeline and discharged into the sea via drains.

The city’s existing sewerage system can drain out 50mm of rainwater per hour. If rainfall exceeds and coincides with high tide, Hindmata and Parel face severe waterlogging. The water level in these areas rise about three to four feet and also takes time to recede. Over the years, the topography of both areas — its saucer-shape and low-lying location — is blamed for rainwater accumulation.

After over two decades of waterlogging woes, last year, the civic body started constructing two underground water tanks at Pramod Mahajan Park in Dadar West and St Xavier Ground in Parel, to provide a catchment for the floodwater from Hindmata to be stored during heavy rainfall.

Each tank is 100 meters in length 50-meter wide and six-meter deep and can store around 30 lakh litres of water. The project has cost the corporation Rs 130 crore.

BMC officials said that the work on augmenting the tank capacity to store rainwater for three hours during heavy rain is underway.

“The surface of the massive rainwater tanks will be restored to normal and it would have the earlier landscape as urban space above, while the tank remains underground. Multiple efforts for the Hindmata junction have been put in over years, we believe this would give results,” tweeted Thackeray.