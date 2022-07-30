BMC completes 1,000 m tunneling work on north-bound arm of coastal road

July 30, 2022 12:05:02 am
THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation on Friday said it has completed 1,000 m (50 per cent) of tunneling work between Girgaum Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park on Nepean Sea Road, which is the north-bound arm of the civic body’s Rs 12,000-crore Coastal Road project.
The tunneling is being done using the Tunnel Boring Machine, Mavala. Imported from China in May 2020 and assembled here, it is the largest TBM in the city and the first-of-its-kind used for undersea tunnel boring. It has a diameter of 12.9 metres and weighs 2,119 metric tonnes.
The coastal road that will connect Nariman Point to Bandra-Worli Sea Link has twin tunnels of 2.07 km, connecting Girgaum Chowpatty to Malabar Hill. Each underground tunnel will have three lanes at a depth of 70 metres. In a statement on Friday, BMC said tunnel boring has been completed for 1,000 metres of one portion of the twin tunnel, in a record 109 days. The remainder of the tunnel will be completed by the end of this year, BMC said.
Additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, who is in charge of the Coastal Road Project, in a tweet said, “TBM Mavala just completed its 1000 mts of Tunneling in merely 109 days on its 2nd drive from Girgaon Chowpaty to PDP in #MumbaiCoastalRoad project of @mybmc. 50% of the 2nd tunnel is done. Congratulations to L&T team, #BMC team as well PMC & GC teams for this superb feat.” Civic officials said that they are expecting that the tunnel will be completed by December this year.
Subscriber Only Stories
The tunneling of the south-bound arm of the twin tunnel began in January 2021, and was completed in January this year. This arm is currently undergoing construction of the utility chamber, cross passage ways and fire-fighting system.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Latest News
This fridge used 66 years ago has made netizens rethink about their latest ones
FTII students accuse authorities of making mockery of reservation rules, hold protest
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of Chess, South Africa’s Kenny Solomon has lived a full life
KCR meets Akhilesh in bid to unite non-Congress Opposition parties
Suspended Delhi civil judge Rachna Lakhanpal booked in disproportionate assets case
Muzumdar to continue as Mumbai coach
Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV
SPPU extends special provision of ‘combined passing’ to students in wake of pandemic
BMC bifurcates swine flu patients into three categories for treatment protocol
Opp councillors tear into Mohali mayor for ‘opaque’ working of F&CC
WWE SummerSlam 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch online in India?
Haryana to train Agniveers for recruitment, says CM Khattar