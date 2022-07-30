scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

BMC completes 1,000 m tunneling work on north-bound arm of coastal road

The tunneling is being done using the Tunnel Boring Machine, Mavala. Imported from China in May 2020 and assembled here, it is the largest TBM in the city and the first-of-its-kind used for undersea tunnel boring.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 30, 2022 12:05:02 am
The coastal road has twin tunnels of 2.07 km. (Express Photo)

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation on Friday said it has completed 1,000 m (50 per cent) of tunneling work between Girgaum Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park on Nepean Sea Road, which is the north-bound arm of the civic body’s Rs 12,000-crore Coastal Road project.

The tunneling is being done using the Tunnel Boring Machine, Mavala. Imported from China in May 2020 and assembled here, it is the largest TBM in the city and the first-of-its-kind used for undersea tunnel boring. It has a diameter of 12.9 metres and weighs 2,119 metric tonnes.

The coastal road that will connect Nariman Point to Bandra-Worli Sea Link has twin tunnels of 2.07 km, connecting Girgaum Chowpatty to Malabar Hill. Each underground tunnel will have three lanes at a depth of 70 metres. In a statement on Friday, BMC said tunnel boring has been completed for 1,000 metres of one portion of the twin tunnel, in a record 109 days. The remainder of the tunnel will be completed by the end of this year, BMC said.

Additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, who is in charge of the Coastal Road Project, in a tweet said, “TBM Mavala just completed its 1000 mts of Tunneling in merely 109 days on its 2nd drive from Girgaon Chowpaty to PDP in #MumbaiCoastalRoad project of @mybmc. 50% of the 2nd tunnel is done. Congratulations to L&T team, #BMC team as well PMC & GC teams for this superb feat.” Civic officials said that they are expecting that the tunnel will be completed by December this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
More from Mumbai

The tunneling of the south-bound arm of the twin tunnel began in January 2021, and was completed in January this year. This arm is currently undergoing construction of the utility chamber, cross passage ways and fire-fighting system.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

3

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement