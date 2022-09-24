BMC commissions study in hilly areas of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli to improve water supply

The water works department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has commissioned a total station study of the hilly areas of Ghatkopar West and Vikhroli West spread over N and L wards where the water supply is erratic.

The water works department has floated a tender, which will be opened in the end of September and cost Rs 1.70 crore to the BMC.

“The water supply happens because of gravity, but there are some areas where water does not reach. We have commissioned a study and have to devise measures to improve water supply,” said Arun Kadam, the executive engineer of water works department.

Nearly 2,000 families are affected, he added.

Ghatkopar West MLA Ram Kadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that nearly four lakh people are affected.

“I have taken a vow that I will not cut my hair till the problem is resolved. I have got this study commissioned and many buildings are also affected. Near four lakh people are affected due to this and we have proposed new water tanks,” he said.

Pravin Chheda, a local BJP leader, said: “The BMC had done private tanks at many places, but water does not reach there. The BMC has to do ensure that water reaches there.”

Meanwhile, R. Shah, a local resident, said “Ghatkopar East enjoys a great water supply, but we in Ghatkopar West regularly suffer”.

“At times, the residents have to order water tankers and when Mumbai has a water cut of 15 per cent, we have a water cut of 50 per cent as the pressure of water supply is less,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, a domestic help, who stays in a slum, said: “At times, we have to fetch water from taps much below our hutments and it is painful to climb the hill with water buckets and containers. We have been repeatedly demanding better water supply.”

“The politicians make promises before each elections, but nothing has been done. Some slum dwellers have installed booster pumps, but the BMC claims this is illegal. In the recent years, the slums have also increased and the water supply has remained same. So, those staying atop the hills suffer more,” he added.

A retired engineer of the water works department said the most ideal thing will be to construct a large overhead tank on the hill and then send water by gravitational force.