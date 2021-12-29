Mumbai: BMC commissioner allays fears over Covid-19 spike, says no need to panic

BMC Commissioner IS Chahal on Wednesday said that though the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has increased recently, the positivity rate has not risen much. Notably, the city recorded 2,510 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, much higher than 1,377 fresh cases registered on Tuesday. The positivity rate on Wednesday was 5.1 per cent, slightly higher than 4.9 per cent recorded on Tuesday.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Chahal said: “We had 1,377 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday and had conducted 32,000 tests. On Wednesday, 52,000 tests were carried out and 2,510 new cases were detected. The positivity rate has gone up by just 0.2 per cent. We have to be cautious, but there is no need to panic.’’

Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Wednesday and had a meeting with the commissioner.

Chahal said that almost all patients are asymptomatic and 86 per cent of Mumbai’s population has got double doses, while 100 per cent has received at least a single dose. Chahal said that five to six per cent of the patients are mildly symptomatic.

The municipal commissioner said that the BMC has 800 medical students and in the first batch, 200 medical students will be deployed in the ward-level control rooms to monitor patients.

Chahal said that the administration will soon requisition a five-star hotel where international travelers can quarantine themselves.

He added that 500 isolation beds will be kept at the BKC and NESCO Covid treatment centres for quarantine and air passengers will also be able to utilise these facilities. He added that Mumbai has 54,000 Covid-19 beds, of which 4,000 are ICU beds and 30,000 are oxygenated ones. Chahal said that the Covid care centre at Malad will be for children.

The commissioner warned that strict action will be taken against hotels breaking Covid-19 guidelines and their CCTV footage will be checked to detect violation of rules.