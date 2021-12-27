BMC plans camps in colleges to vaccinate 15-18 age group

To vaccinate teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to organise special camps in colleges. The corporation has got in touch with the vice-chancellor of Mumbai University for checking with colleges so that a drive can be arranged on college premises when the vaccination kicks off.

According to officials, there are nearly 9 lakh children in the 15-18 years age category. The civic body said that even with current infrastructure it can speed up the vaccination drive. However, the pace will depend on the availability of vaccines. In Mumbai, there are nearly 400 vaccination centres including government and private ones.

“We are prepared with the required infrastructure for vaccination of children. Once guidelines are issued, we will get to know whether any change is needed in the current set up. We have decided to take up special camps in junior colleges for vaccinating children. If we get good quantity of vaccines then all centres will be activated but in case of less quantity, few centres will be started,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

The Mumbai University vice-chancellor and registrar have been asked to prepare a list of colleges and number of students.

The city has been witnessing an increase in daily cases of Covid-19. On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 922 cases which was the highest since June. The number of active cases have also gone up to 4,295. In Maharashtra, the cases of Omicron have crossed 100-mark.

The BMC has said that it is awaiting the Union government’s guidelines for ‘precautionary dose’ or booster for health and frontline workers. “For the third dose, the gap may be longer, like six months. We have all the resources and after guidelines come, the drive can be started,” said an official from the public health department.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years from January 3, 2022. Also, ‘precautionary dose’ for health and frontline workers and those who are above 60 years of age from January 10. His announcement came amid a rise in cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

According to BMC, in Mumbai, there are 3 lakh health workers and nearly 10 lakh senior citizens. In Mumbai, so far 1.77 crore doses have been administered.