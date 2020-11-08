BMC collects Rs 4.7 crore in fine from 2.6 lakh people for not wearing masks

On an average, the BMC has been penalising 42 people per day, and collecting around Rs 10,000 as fines per day. (Representational)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined at least 2.26 lakh people across the city for not wearing face masks in public places. As much as Rs 4.7 crore has been collected as fines during the pandemic, officials said.

On Friday alone, the civic body penalised 9,983 people for not wearing masks, and collected fines worth Rs 19.9 lakh. Each person is fined Rs 200 for not wearing masks in public places. Most defaulters are found in market areas and shops, where overcrowding is noted.

Civic officials said Kurla, which falls under the L Ward, has been the most non-compliant. Dr Jeetendra Jadhav, medical officer, L Ward, said the population density of the ward is high, with 80 per cent of it being covered by slums. “We have been counselling people to wear masks and ensure physical distance…” Jadhav said.

The ward has been testing 1,000 people per day, which is higher than BMC’s target of 500 people per ward per day. The civic body has also initiated antigen testing of asymptomatic people, who may be carriers of the virus without their knowledge, and can infect senior citizens.

After Kurla, Andheri West recorded the most violations, with 13,099 people being penalised, and fines worth Rs 30 lakh being collected.

M-East (Deonar) saw the lowest number of violations, at 3,812. Civic officials said the ward covers mostly the slum population, who cannot afford to pay the fines. Colaba, Churchgate, Santacruz East and Mulund also have low fine collections, perhaps due to better compliance of citizens.

