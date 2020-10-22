BMC collects Rs 2.3 crore as penalty for not wearing masks in public

The BMC made wearing of face masks/cover compulsory from April 8 given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city. (Representational)

THE BMC, since October 1, has collected over Rs 1.64 crore penalty amount from people for not wearing masks in public places. The violation attracts a penalty Rs 200. Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had asked officials to “aggressively” book those not wearing masks and also set a daily target to book 20,000 offenders.

Since April 9, when the BMC began the drive, it has collected Rs 2.3 crore. Officials said people have become more careless in maintaining distance and wearing masks. The solid waste management department has been entrusted with penalising people for not wearing masks, and 960 staff members have been deputed for the same.

The civic body had warned of action under Section 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code if people are found roaming without masks in public places like streets, hospitals, markets, offices among others. An FIR was also registered on October 13 against a 28-year-old man from Govandi for failing to wear a mask at a public place.

