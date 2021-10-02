BMC collects over Rs 65 lakh in fines in last 10 months from citizens spitting in public places

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected Rs 66.48 lakh in fines in the last 10 months from people spitting in public places. According to the data available with the Corporation, around 33,298 citizens were fined by BMC-appointed clean-up marshals.

The civic body charges a fine of Rs 200 if a person is found spitting in public places. The data released by the BMC shows that a maximum penalty of Rs 22.11 lakh was recovered from Ward A, which covers areas like CSMT, Churchgate and Fort. Rs 8.92 lakh was recovered from Ward C (Kalbadevi, Marine lines promenade). The officials from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said that Zone 1, which includes areas such as Churchgate, CSMT, Dongri, Malabar Hill and Byculla, has a high floating population and density.

The BMC, along with the Mumbai Police and railway authorities, has also collected Rs 71.34 crore in fines from over 34.84 lakh citizens who were caught not wearing masks in public. Around four lakh people were caught without wearing masks, in the last two months alone.

The civic body made masks mandatory in public places last year to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A fine of Rs 200 is levied in case of non-adherence. There are 1,200 marshals across the city with 50 marshals deployed in each of the 24 municipal wards to fine people for violating Covid-19 norms.