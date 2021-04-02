Mumbai: BMC collects over highest ever property tax dues

Property tax of Rs 454.52 crore was collected from K-west (Andheri, Jogeshwari), Rs 399.29 crore from G-south (Worli, Mahalaxmi) and Rs 303.68 crore from S ward (Bhandup).

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) recovered property tax dues to the tune of Rs 5,135.43 crore till March 31, 2021, during its drive that began last year after the nationwide lockdown was eased. The drive was intensified in the past two months.

This year’s collection is substantially higher than last year’s when the civic body collected Rs 4,161 crore. It had set a target of collecting Rs 5,300 crore for 2020-21 and managed to achieve 98 per cent of its target.

According to officials from the Assessor and Collection department, the civic body’s crackdown against defaulters helped them improve the tax collection.

Property tax is the second biggest source of revenue for the BMC after Goods and Services Tax compensation. Civic officials seized 11,661 properties during the drive. Also, the water supplies of 479 properties were disconnected. The BMC also attached properties of defaulters and seized offices and luxury cars.

Officials said this year they had the highest recovery in the BMC’s history till date. From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, Rs 540.28 crore was collected from K-east (Andheri, Jogeshwari) ward.

Property tax of Rs 454.52 crore was collected from K-west (Andheri, Jogeshwari), Rs 399.29 crore from G-south (Worli, Mahalaxmi) and Rs 303.68 crore from S ward (Bhandup).

____________________________________