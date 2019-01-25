BMC collects over 48,000 kg plastic, fine of Rs 2.21 cr from commercial establishments

The civic body claims to have collected 48,841 kg of plastic and fine totalling Rs 2.21 crore in the seven months that have passed since single-use plastic items were banned across the city.

The confiscated plastic is stored in various ward offices and the civic body is now planning to invite tenders for disposing of the collected plastic.

According to data available with the civic authorities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prosecuted 377 persons who refused to pay the fine for using banned plastic items. Inspection teams visited 5.19 lakh markets, shops and establishments across Mumbai since June 23, 2018.

In a bid to improve the implementation of the ban, the BMC is now planning to give its teams daily targets. It will also start a drive to raise awareness among roadside vendors and hawkers who are still using single-use plastic bags. At present, on an average, the BMC collects around 100 kg of plastic daily through 24 special teams spread across the city.

“We are also planning to initiate the action of cancelling trade licences of shops that have been caught violating the ban repeatedly. After taking action against the shops, they will be asked to sign an undertaking so that they don’t use or carry plastic again,” said a civic official, on the condition of anonymity.

On March 23, 2018, the government issued a notification banning manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all single-use plastic items such as bags, spoons, plates, bottles and Thermocol items. The ban came into effect from June 23, 2018. While the rule does not allow citizens to carry plastic and thermocol items, the BMC is yet to start levying fines.