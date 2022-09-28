scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

BMC collects only 9.5% of annual property tax target since February

"Every year, collection of property tax picks up pace after November. Last year, we had a record collection and I believe the same thing is going to happen for FY 2022-23 as well," said an official.

Property tax is the second largest source of revenue for the BMC.

With only two days left for the first half of the ongoing financial year (2022-23) coming to an end, the BMC has been able to recover Rs 665 crore of property tax, which is just 9.5 per cent of its annual target of Rs 7,000 crore announced during the presentation of the budget in February. Last year, during the the same period, BMC had recover Rs 603 crore of property tax.

“Every year, collection of property tax picks up pace after November. Last year, we had a record collection and I believe the same thing is going to happen for FY 2022-23 as well,” said an official.

Property tax is the second largest source of revenue for the BMC. In 2021-22, the civic body was able to recover Rs 5,792 crore against its annual target of Rs 5,400 crore.

Officials said that since BMC elections were supposed to be held in March, they had expedited the collection process from November 2021, which had led to higher recovery this year. They added that similar steps will be taken this year considering that BMC elections are supposed to take place early next year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...

Also, following the state government’s decision of not increasing property tax for this year, the BMC is set to face a shortfall of Rs 1,080 crore in revenue.

More from Mumbai

Former Congress corporator Ravi Raja said that property tax collection this year is likely to surpass the target, since the BMC has started sending pending bills to property owners who have outstanding for the past two years. “Many property owners haven’t received bills of taxes after the pandemic broke out in 2020. Now, the BMC is sending out bills to them by clubbing the outstanding amount, which will eventually accelerate the overall collection amount this year,” Raja said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 03:41:59 am
Next Story

HC rejects bail plea of man held for ‘raping and blackmailing’ FB friend

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement