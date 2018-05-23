BMC collects 120 tonnes of plastic since April

BMC ward offices have urged residents get rid of plastic waste by June 23. (File) BMC ward offices have urged residents get rid of plastic waste by June 23. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) efforts to collect banned plastic have begun to yeild results with the civic body collecting 120 tonnes of plastic since April. Following the state government’s decision to ban single-use plastic, expected to kick in next month, BMC has placed plastic collection bins at 25 locations and also launched a helpline number for housing societies to get plastic collected from their premises. So far, it has collected 120 tonnes (1,20,000 kgs) of plastic waste across its 24 administrative wards.

BMC ward offices have urged residents get rid of plastic waste by June 23. In case it is used after the deadline, it will impose fines. Of the 120 tonnes of plastic waste collected by BMC, 108 tonnes was collected through its helpline. So far, the civic body has collected 45 tonnes of plastic waste from Vile Parle, Andheri East and Jogeshwari in K East ward, 34 tonnes from Byculla in E ward, 30 tonnes between Bandra and Santacruz (H-West) and 16 tonnes from Andheri West and Jogeshwari west (K-West).

“It is been less than a month since we launched the plastic waste pick up helpline number 180222357. The response has been good so far, and we are expecting more people to come forward to get rid of plastic waste stacked at their homes. We have posted the helpline number on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms. Besides, we have created awareness among vendors and hawkers,” said Nidhi Choudhari, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special).

The BMC has appealed to residents of housing societies to collect plastic from the flats and call on the helpline number, following which, the civic body will get the waste picked up from their doorstep. “We have also put up a list of women self-help groups manufacturing cloth, jute and paper bags on the BMC website to offer the people an alternative to plastic,” Choudhari said.

The BMC has placed plastic collection bins at the Gateway of India, Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, Meenatai Thackeray Market (Dadar flower market), Mangaldas cloth market, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule market (Crawford market), Chembur market, Fashion Street, Chor Bazaar, Hindmata market, Zaveri Bazaar, Sainath market (Malad), Ghatkopar market, Mulund market, Lokhandwala market and other locations.

