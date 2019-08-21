Mumbai: BMC collected Rs 590 crore as repair cess in last 12 years, says RTI reply

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected about Rs 590 crore as repair cess from old tenanted buildings in island city in last 12 years, reveals a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) filed by activist Anil Galgali. Of the total amount, the BMC transferred Rs 559.99 crore to MHADA and kept the remaining 5 per cent (Rs 29.47 crore) as its commission.

According to the RTI reply by BMC’s Assessment Department, since 2007 the civic has collected a total cess of Rs 589.46 crore from A ward (Churchgate, CST) to G ward (Worli, Dadar, Mahalaxmi).

“The reply shows that the BMC gets five per cent commission on the annual recovery of repair cess tax,” Galgali said.

The highest amount (Rs 78.24 crore) was collected in 2009-10 from the city.

According to the figures, there are 17,057 cessed buildings in south Mumbai, which are in dilapidated state and need urgent repair or redevelopment.

Galgali added, “When MHADA gets almost all the money recovered as cess, then the first responsibility of maintaining the building lies with it. In case of any incident of disaster, MHADA can not absolve itself from the responsibility.”

Recently, there was a dispute between the civic body and MHADA after Kesarbai Mansion building in Dongri collapsed, killing at least 10 people.

Both agencies had passed the responsibility on each other.