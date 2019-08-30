BMC clears six acres near Bandra reclamation, plants 2,000 trees

AS PART of its project to create urban forests in the city, the BMC on Wednesday cleared six acres near Bandra reclamation along the Mithi river and planted 2,000 trees, including mangroves. Last month, the civic body had identified five plots in the city for the purpose.

Advertising

Sharad Ughade, H-West ward officer, said: “In a month, the BMC will plant another 1,000 trees and the place will be thrown open to the public. Around one million litres of water treated daily from the Bandra Sewage Treatment Plant will be used for watering this urban forest.”

In July, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had promised environmentalists that the civic body will identify 20 plots across the city, which are incapable of withstanding heavy rain and absorbing rainwater, and develop them into

dense forests.

These urban forests will comprise a collection of trees and help percolate rainwater into the ground and not into artificial storm water drains.

Advertising

The plot at Bandra reclamation will have dense forestation and a natural earth pathway. “We are not constructing seating arrangements at the reclamation, as the area falls under Coastal Regulation Zone,”

said Ughade.

The pathway will connect the Bandra Reclamation walkway to the existing footpath of the bridge on Mahim causeway. The BMC had removed six slum structures a few days ago from the area, before starting levelling work.

Four other plots identified for the project are Anandibhai Surve Udyan in Kurla (27,000 sq m), Annabhau Sathe ground (38,000 sq m) and Step Garden (19,000 sq m) in Kandivli, and a 33,474 sq m plot in Chandivli.