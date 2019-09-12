BMC clears 70 proposals worth over Rs 450 crore; 220 projects in 3 days

WITH THE model code of conduct for the Assembly polls set to kick in soon, the BMC on Wednesday cleared 70 proposals, including infrastructure projects, worth over Rs 450 crore.

With this, in the last two Standing Committee meetings held since Monday, the BMC has cleared around 220 proposals worth about Rs 1,000 crore.

The Shiv Sena-led committee cleared most of the proposals without discussions on Wednesday in a meeting that lasted half an hour. The projects mostly pertain to repairs of schools and drains, purchase of equipment for hospitals, bridge and skywalk construction as well as setting up of wet waste processing units in markets.

Seven dilapidated bridges would be demolished and reconstructed, at a cost of Rs 58.26 crore. Bridges like Hans Bhugara Marg in Santacruz, Juhu Tara bridge in Juhu, Dhobighat Majas bridge in Jogeshwari and Link Road Malad near D-Mart will go also be demolished and and reconstructed. Further, Rs 117 crore was sanctioned to build a flyover in Dahisar and a skywalk in Kandivali.

On Monday, the committee had cleared about 150 proposals worth around Rs 550 crore. In that meeting, too, hardly any discussion had taken place.

“Since the model code of conduct will kick in anytime, we want to clear the development projects. Once the code of conduct is in place, no new projects can be passed. It also affects the expenditure of a project and its completion. But once a proposal is passed, we can go ahead with the work,” a senior BMC official said.