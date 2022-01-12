BMC cleans up NESCO Covid center after IIT professor’s critical tweet

During the second wave of Covid in 2021, patients had complained of water leakage inside the ward at the jumbo center in Mulund. (Representational)

Following a complaint by a professor from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mumbai about unhygienic conditions at NESCO Jumbo Covid-19 center at Goregaon where he was quarantined, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleaned the area and assured that it would post staff on the premises to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness.

On Monday, Amit Sethi, who is a faculty member at IIT-Mumbai, posted photos of unclean toilets, dogs running inside the center and leftover food. Sethi also alleged that he was taken into a quarantine center “forcefully” even though he was fine with home quarantine.

“Dear friends, I am a guest/prisoner of the @mybmc for the next few days. Pl. pardon if I am unreachable. May not be able to do my duties well for @iitbombay either. Exposed to a cocktail of pathogens. Yes, that is human and dog excreta,” Sethi said in a series of tweets.

After his complaint, the BMC swung into action and he was moved to another quarantine facility. Taking serious note of the problem, senior civic officials directed all jumbo centers to keep check on cleanliness and also look into other complaints from the patients.

There are nine jumbo Covid centers across the city including Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), NESCO in Goregaon, Mulund, NSCI in Worli, Dahisar, Byculla, Kanjurmarg, Sion and Seven Hills.

Read | BMC gives nod to hold vaccination camps for children inside schools and colleges

“After the NESCO incident, we have asked all heads of jumbo Covid-19 centers to ensure 24-hour cleanliness at all active centers. This is not the first time we have come across such complaints. There are housekeeping staff appointed at the centers. But many times, the ground staff’s negligence puts the blame on the institution,” said an official from BMC who handles the Jumbo Covid Center.

During the second wave of Covid in 2021, patients had complained of water leakage inside the ward at the jumbo center in Mulund.

On Wednesday, the BMC tweeted: “Hello sir @amit_sethi, we regret your experience at our facility. Our entire staff is working 24/7 to ensure a hassle free and safe stay. This was an unfortunate consequence of human error, which has been rectified, and we will strive to ensure that it remains that way.”