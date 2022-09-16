scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Mumbai: BMC eyes city’s Western and Eastern Express Highways for maintenance

In a recently held war-room meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC proposed that it take over these two highways for maintenance.

COVID-19, Omicron, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe BMC said several complaints were raised by residents about potholes on highways. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants to take over the maintenance of the city’s Western and Eastern Express Highways (WEH and EEH) that are being maintained by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

In a recently held war-room meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC proposed that it take over these two highways for maintenance.

The BMC said several complaints were raised by residents about potholes on highways.

However, the MMRDA is not in favour of handing over the maintenance of these highways to BMC, a Mantralaya official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

“The one that maintains these highways also gets the advertisement rights on these roads. As the MMRDA generates good revenue by renting out advertisement rights on these two highways, it is not in favour of handing them over to BMC,” said a senior Mantralaya official who was part of the recent meeting.

The MMRDA had floated tenders to upgrade both the highways but the tenders are now cancelled.

The MMRDA had planned to convert the two highways into cement-concrete roads. Both these highways were proposed to be revamped as per international standards. CCTVs, street furniture, beautification and underground water tanks were also proposed to be built on these highways.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The cost of the upgrade of Western Express Highway was pegged at nearly Rs 830 crore and Eastern Express Highway at over Rs 470 crore.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 10:38:44 pm
Next Story

Indian chess players Pranav Anand, Ilamparthi win titles

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement