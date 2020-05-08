Uddhav transfers Mumbai civic chief Praveen Pardeshi as coronavirus deaths cross 400

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi (in pic) will be replaced by Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Iqbal Singh Chahal Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi (in pic) will be replaced by Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Iqbal Singh Chahal

In a major development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Friday shunted Praveen Pardeshi from the Mumbai civic commissioner’s post.

At the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Maharashtra, Mumbai has so far reported 11394 cases and 437 deaths. Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Iqbal Singh Chahal has replaced Pardeshi to the civic commissioner’s post. Pardeshi has been transferred as the new Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development).

Thackeray has also moved out Mumbai’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Abbasaheb Jarhad. Former Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who was on compulsory waiting, will succeed Jarhad. Jarhad will take over as Secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation from Kishoreraje Nimbalkar, who has newly been appointed as the Public Works Department Secretary.

