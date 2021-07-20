BMC chief awarded ‘Mumbai Ratna’

Governer B S Koshyari felicitated Iqbal Singh Chahal for the city’s successful fight against Covid-19. (Courtesy: BMC chief)

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday was bestowed with the ‘Mumbai Ratna Award’ for the city’s successful fight against Covid-19 by Governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

Chahal has been credited for being the architect of the internationally acclaimed ‘Mumbai Covid fight model’ that effectively controlled the spread of the pandemic in the city.

“I dedicate this honour to Team BMC. It would have been beyond imagination, even to think of such an honour, without a stellar performance of Team BMC. Team BMC resolves to continue to do its best in future also,” Chahal said.