BMC: Charging stations for electric vehicles to come up at parking lots

Each provider will be allowed a maximum of 10 parking lots. (Representational)

In an attempt to create infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to set up charging stations across the city. There will soon be charging points for electric vehicles at public parking lots. Two parking spaces each will get the Public Electric Vehicles Charging Stations (PEVCs) across the 29 civic-run public parking lots in the city.

The civic body said that private and government undertakings submitted proposals for the installation of electric vehicle charging points in the parking lots last year. As per the circular issued by the Roads and Traffic department of the civic body, both private and government undertakings will be allowed to install PEVCS at the public-private lots in the city for 11 months. At present, the service provider is allowed to install PEVCs on a first-come-first-serve basis. Each provider will be allowed a maximum of 10 parking lots.

The BMC has been pushing the use of electric vehicles by planning to start a rental service for electric bikes. India plans to turn about 30 per cent of its vehicles battery-powered by 2030. The state government in 2018 had launched an ambitious project of setting up 500 electric vehicles charging stations across Maharashtra.

The state government has shortlisted Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Thane, Nagpur, and Nashik to promote electric vehicles in public transport. Under the plan, 10 electric buses were inducted into the fleet of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd