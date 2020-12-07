BMC changes deadline, sets July 2023 target to complete coastal road

The Rs 12,000-crore project was to be completed in four years, since it commenced in October 2018.

THE BMC has set a July 2023 target for the completion of the 10.58-km coastal road from Princess Street Flyover at Marine Lines to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link, despite a five-month disruption last year and the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with tensions between India and China. The earlier deadline was October 2022.

The Rs 12,000-crore project was to be completed in four years, since it commenced in October 2018. In all, 20 per cent work for the project has been completed at three sites — Worli, Amarsons Garden and Priyadarshani Park. “A deadline of July 2023 has been set for the entire project, instead of the earlier deadline of October 2022. We have completed 20 per cent of the total work despite the eight-month delay due to court hearings and Covid-19 restrictions,” said Vijay Nighot, chief engineer, coastal road project.

The BMC set a target of completing 30 per cent of the work by December 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and tensions between India and China, the tunnelling work for the underground section of the coastal road was delayed.

In February and March 2019, a bunch of petitions were filed against the project. After the hearing on July 17, 2019, the Bombay High Court quashed coastal regulation zone clearance for the project and directed the civic body to get environment clearance under the EIA Notification 2006. Following this, the BMC approached the Supreme Court. In December 2019, the apex court stayed the High Court order and allowed the civic body to continue only road work. The matter is being heard in the SC.

The tunnel boring machine (TBM) manufactured by China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co arrived in Mumbai on April 26 from the Shanghai Port to Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port. The machine was brought in by coastal road contractor L&T, which has bagged the contract for road construction between Princess Street on Marine Lines and Baroda Palace in Mahalaxmi. Due to the India-China impasse, however, the assembling of the TBM began only after October.

The slurry-based TBM, said to be the largest deployed in India, will be used for tunnelling a 3.45-km twin undersea tunnel from Priyadarshini Park at Malabar Hill to Girgaum Chowpatty. The BMC is aiming to start tunnelling by early next year even as its assembling is underway at Priyadarshini Park. At present, L &T is using a slurry-based TBM for tunnelling work of the Metro in Bengaluru.

