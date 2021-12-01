Mumbai: BMC to approve Rs 7.29 cr for change of tech in constructing pile foundations for bridges

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will pay Rs 7.29 crore to the consulting agency for the change of technology in the construction of pile foundations for pillars of bridges and interchanges in the coastal road project. A proposal in this regard will be tabled before the standing committee for final approval on Friday.

According to the proposal, the project management consultant (PMC) contract for package 2 (From Baroda Palace to Worli end of sealink) was awarded to the Egis-Colin joint venture. The five-year contract will see a rise from Rs 57.61 crore to Rs 64.91 crore. However, officials said that the BMC will not be required to spend additional money as the change of technology (from multiple foundation to monopile foundation) will benefit the project in terms of reducing the work time and cost.

“The change of technology will help in cutting down three months’ time for project completion and save Rs 6.84 crore. For now, due to technical reasons, the BMC has to pay the consultant an additional fee and later the contractor will transfer the amount to BMC,” a BMC official said.

Notably, the BMC is constructing a Rs 12,721 crore coastal road from Princess Street in Marine Lines to the Worli end of sea link.