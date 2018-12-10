Bulk generators of garbage: 40 govt offices yet to comply with municipality norms

AT LEAST 40 government offices are still to comply with the municipality’s norms for bulk generators of garbage. Data available with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that 40 government institutions or offices, all located in South Mumbai, have not taken steps towards instituting in-house segregation of garbage and processing of wet waste. These buildings are located in Fort, CST, Colaba and Churchgate.

Last year, the civic body had made it compulsory for all bulk generators (residential or commercial establishments generating 100 kg or more waste daily or having an area 20,000 sqm or more) to process their wet waste in situ.

Two extensions of deadline have been given to these offices. According to figures, these 40 institutions generate about 6.05 lakh kg waste daily. But as they are not following the process, all this garbage is diverted to the already saturated dumping grounds. Currently, Mumbai generates 7,200 metric tonne of garbage daily.

A civic official said on condition of anonymity, “In October 2017, we issued the first notice to these institutions asking them to set up waste processing units on their premises. But none of them have complied. The second notice was issued this year. They were given a deadline of October 2018 but waste processing is still not being done. We have also slapped penalty of Rs 10,000 on them for not following the process.”

Some prominent places have created a mechanism to process their waste, the official said. These include Sachivalay Gymkhana, Yashvantrao Chavan Centre, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, INHS Aswini, Yashodhan, New Custom House, etc.

According to data, only 43.36 per cent of bulk generators have started processing waste on their premises. The BMC has issued 3,153 notices to violators. Data shows till December, 1,463 bulk generators had started processing their wet waste out of a total 3,374.