scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: BMC building three animal underpasses in Aarey Colony

The Aarey Main Road is an important east-west connectivity link road and is used by hundreds of motorists travelling between Western Express Highway in Goregaon to Morarji Nagar in Powai along with the residents of Aarey Milk Colony Road.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 28, 2022 1:41:12 am
bmc aarey colony underpass for animalsIn all, the BMC, in coordination with the Forest Department, has planned to construct 18 such underpasses. (File Photo)

WITH THE presence of many wild animals such as leopards, spotted deer, small Indian civet, rusty spotted cat, and palm civet in Aarey Milk Colony, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing three animal underpasses to ensure their safe passage. This will be done alongside repair of the 7.2-km Dinkar Rao Desai Road, popularly known as Aarey Colony Road, with cement concrete and mastic asphalt.

The work on three animal underpasses, each 5 metres long and 3 metres wide, will be completed this monsoon. In all, the BMC, in coordination with the Forest Department, has planned to construct 18 such underpasses.

The Aarey Main Road is an important east-west connectivity link road and is used by hundreds of motorists travelling between Western Express Highway in Goregaon to Morarji Nagar in Powai along with the residents of Aarey Milk Colony Road.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“One of the finest examples of environment-friendly development, road construction in Goregaon’s Dinkar Rao Desai Marg is presently underway. To ensure that animals living in the vicinity have safe crossing of roads, the BMC, following the suggestions from the Forest Department, is constructing independent underpasses for animals,” the BMC said in a statement.

Best of Express Premium

Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...Premium
Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
More Premium Stories >>

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Also, we have ensured that not a single tree is damaged or cut due to the ongoing road repair. The work of this stretch (Aarey Market to Aarey Hospital) will be completed before monsoon and the remaining portion of road will be taken up after monsoon,” said Rajesh Yadav, Assistant Engineer, Roads and Traffic Department, P-south ward (Goregaon).

More from Mumbai

According to BMC officials, although construction of the underpasses is on, there will be some changes as the Forest department is going to submit revised designs. On Wednesday, Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s (SGNP) Assistant Conservator of Forest Jagannath Kamble visited the site along with BMC officials and members of committee that had suggested underpasses for animals.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement