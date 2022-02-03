BMC budget today, more push likely for infra works

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gets ready to present its 2022-23 budget on Thursday, around 45 per cent of the funds allocated for development works in the 2021-22 budget have been spent by December 30, 2021, data from the civic body shows.

The development works included construction, repair and maintenance works undertaken by the roads, bridges, stormwater drain, sewerage operation, health and solid waste management departments of BMC.

The major expenditure has been logged by the big-ticket coastal road project. The maximum sum – Rs 1998.04 crore or 99 per cent – has been utilised from the allocation of Rs 2,000.07 crore for the project.

With better spending and keeping the upcoming elections in mind, infrastructure projects are likely to get more funds in the 2022-23 budget.

The BMC is likely to propose more funds for capital expenditure. Over the last few years, the capital expenditure of the civic body has improved. By December 2020, 48 per cent of the budget allocated has been utilised, which increased to 88 per cent by end of the 2020-21 financial year. Officials from the BMC said that by March 31, 2022 (end of the current financial year), the expenditure will further increase.

Last year, BMC had proposed a capital expenditure of Rs 18,750.99 crore. The financial statement noted that Rs 8758.46 crore has been spent on various development works till December 31.

According to the BMC, the roads and traffic department has consumed 98 per cent, storm water drain department 76 per cent, bridges department 73 per cent and health department 44 per cent of the allocated budget.

“Two months are still left and we are hopeful of crossing the 80 per cent mark overall,” said an official from BMC’s chief accountant department.

In addition to the coastal road project, allocation for projects like desalination plant, waste-to-energy plant at Deonar as well as road and bridge repairs are likely to increase.

A new allocation for implementation of projects that will be part of mitigation and adaptation of climate change impact is also on cards.

The BMC has already planned projects like the introduction of electric vehicles in its departments, solar lights, and flood mitigation works under Mumbai’s Climate Action Plan.