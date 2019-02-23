BMC Budget: Standing Committee passes Rs 450-cr amendment

The BMC’s Standing Committee passed Rs 450 crore amendment to the 2018-19 Budget of Rs 30,692.59 crore. While Rs 400 crore is for corporators, Rs 50 crore will be the mayor’s fund.

The Standing Committee has the power to revise certain allotments mentioned in the Budget. From that amount, Rs 1 crore is given to the 227 corporators and the remaining amount is distributed among the political parties in the civic body. The funds are used for various works, like minor drain and footpath repair and water pipeline repair in slum areas and also other works carried out locally.

While the Sena’s pet project — a theme park at Mahalaxmi Racecourse — did not find a mention in the civic Budget, the ruling Shiv-Sena approved a token money of Rs 1 crore for the park. In 2016, the Shiv Sena-led Standing Committee had demanded an allocation of Rs 5 crore for the theme park. But it has not been mentioned in the past three Budgets.

The Standing Committee members steered away from seeking amendment to release funds for the debt-ridden BEST, a subsidiary of the corporation.