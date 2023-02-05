BMC Budget: Social impact initiative to empower weaker sections and women

With BMC polls set to be held later this year, the civic body on Saturday announced a social impact initiative (SII), aiming to empower the weaker sections of the society, in the 2023-24 budget.

He civic administration allotted a fund of Rs 250 crore under several headers, which will be used to strengthen the financial ability of transgenders, senior citizens, self-help groups and women members from lower income families. The allotment has been made to BMC’s planning department.

Of the overall fund allotted, Rs 100 crore will be spent on helping women purchase sewing and spice making machines as well as flour grinding machines. The SII scheme will also assist women to acquire e-rickshaws and e-motorbikes along with applying for visa to foreign countries for economic purpose. Further, it will provide education at subsidised rates to women from lower income families.

Also, under SII, Rs 25 crore has been allocated to provide economic support to the especially-abled. This includes free travel in BEST buses and financing for equipment and machinery for self-employment.

While Rs 11 crore has been allocated for helping senior citizens from the economically weaker sections, Rs 20 crore will be used to provide computer training to self-help groups.

Further, the BMC has allocated an additional fund of Rs 40 crore for creating a women’s hostel, a shelter home for the homeless and a day care centre. “The idea of empowering the women as well as the weaker sections of society was floated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, following which allocations were made in the main budget,” said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.