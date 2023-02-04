BMC presents budget of Rs 52,619.07 crore for 2023-24, 14.25% higher than last year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented its budget for fiscal year 2023-24 Saturday. The allocation of Rs 52,619.07 crore for the latest budget is 14.25 per cent higher than last year’s budget of Rs 45,949.21 crore. For the first time in the history of the BMC, its budget has crossed the Rs 50,000-crore mark, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in a statement.

This is the second time since 1985 that the budget was presented without the statutory standing committee of the BMC in place. Chahal was appointed the BMC administrator by the state government in March 2022, after the term of elected representatives ended. This is Chahal’s third BMC budget since he took charge as municipal commissioner in 2019.

This is also the first time in the history of the BMC that the share of the capital expenditure of the civic body is exceeding the share of its revenue expenditure. While 52 per cent or Rs 27,247.80 crore of the BMC budget of Rs 52,619.07 crore is capital expenditure, 48 per cent or Rs 25,305.94 crore is revenue expenditure. The capital expenditure has seen an increase of 30.63 per cent over last year’s revised budget outlay.

As per the budget, the roads and traffic department has got Rs 3,630.71 crore, the coastal road department has been allocated Rs 3,553.26 crore, the bridges department has got Rs 3,179.81 crore, while the GMLR (Goregaon-Mulund Link Road) has got Rs 1,060 crore. The sewerage project department has been allocated Rs 3,33.33 crore. In January this year, the BMC floated tenders worth Rs 6,000 crore for the concretisation of roads in the city.

In the budget document, Chahal said, “This year’s budget estimates have been prepared keeping in mind the goal of providing civic facilities of international standards.”

Speaking to media persons, Chahal said: “Health, education, environment, and transparency are the four pillars of our budget.”