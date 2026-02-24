BMC budget tomorrow, several big projects of last year shelved or scaled down

The upcoming budget, to be presented before the standing committee after a four year gap, is expected to reflect the priorities of the ruling Mahayuti regime, with a renewed push on infrastructure expansion, revenue mobilisation and augmentation of Mumbai’s water resources.

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation prepares to unveil its 2026-27 budget on Wednesday, several big ticket promises from last year’s Rs 74,527- crore outlay remain stalled, scaled down or quietly shelved.

The upcoming budget, to be presented before the standing committee after a four year gap, is expected to reflect the priorities of the ruling Mahayuti regime, with a renewed push on infrastructure expansion, revenue mobilisation and augmentation of Mumbai’s water resources.

Last year, 58 per cent of the total allocation was earmarked for capital expenditure, largely targeting infrastructure works. This year, while the outlay is likely to breach the Rs 80,000 crore mark, multiple headline projects announced with fanfare in 2025-26 are yet to see meaningful progress on the ground.