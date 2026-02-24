BMC budget tomorrow, several big projects of last year shelved or scaled down

3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 10:44 PM IST
The upcoming budget, to be presented before the standing committee after a four year gap, is expected to reflect the priorities of the ruling Mahayuti regime, with a renewed push on infrastructure expansion, revenue mobilisation and augmentation of Mumbai’s water resources.
As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation prepares to unveil its 2026-27 budget on Wednesday, several big ticket promises from last year’s Rs 74,527- crore outlay remain stalled, scaled down or quietly shelved.
The upcoming budget, to be presented before the standing committee after a four year gap, is expected to reflect the priorities of the ruling Mahayuti regime, with a renewed push on infrastructure expansion, revenue mobilisation and augmentation of Mumbai’s water resources.
Last year, 58 per cent of the total allocation was earmarked for capital expenditure, largely targeting infrastructure works. This year, while the outlay is likely to breach the Rs 80,000 crore mark, multiple headline projects announced with fanfare in 2025-26 are yet to see meaningful progress on the ground.
Orange Gate to Grant Road elevated road
Among the major bridge projects allocated funds in the 2025-26 budget was the proposed elevated corridor from Orange Gate near the Eastern Freeway to Grant Road. Spanning 5.6 km across four wards, the project received Rs 90 crore.
However, within a year of awarding the work order, the BMC floated plans in 2025 to shelve the corridor, citing overlap with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s proposed 4.6 km tunnel between Orange Gate and Marine Drive.
SWM user fees
To shore up its finances, the BMC had proposed new Solid Waste Management user fees aligned with revised SWM bylaws of 2026. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had said the civic body was studying feasibility.
In March 2025, draft bylaws proposed charges ranging from Rs 100 per month for small residential units to Rs 7,500 for hotels, with an estimated annual revenue potential of Rs 687 crore.
Story continues below this ad
The proposal triggered sharp political opposition across party lines, eventually forcing the BMC to roll back the plan.
Mumbai Eye project
Modelled on the London Eye, the proposed Mumbai Eye was pitched as a tourism landmark offering panoramic views of the city. A year later, the project remains on paper, with no concrete roadmap or timelines announced.
The civic body had earmarked Rs 100 crore to implement its Universal Footpath Policy aimed at improving walkability. In November 2025, tenders were floated to remodel 16.5 km of footpaths at 14 high footfall locations under a pilot plan.
However, execution on the ground has yet to begin.
Tiger monument at GMLR
Story continues below this ad
The BMC had also proposed a Tiger Monument inside the twin tunnels of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road project, in collaboration with the state forest and tourism departments.
While no visible progress has been made on the monument, work on the GMLR tunnels beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park has gained pace, with all components of the tunnel boring machine on site and installation expected to begin from March 10.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More