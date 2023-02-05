BMC Budget: ‘Pedestrian first’ policy to declutter urban spaces

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its annual civic budget for financial year 2023-24, has announced a ‘Pedestrian First’ policy. In a bid to declutter urban spaces and provide a better walking experience to Mumbai residents, the BMC has stated that any road in the city that has a minimum width of nine metres will have pedestrian-friendly footpaths.

Municipal Commissioner and state-appointed administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, during his budget speech, said this year, the BMC will carry out a survey of all the roads that have a minimum width of nine metres, following which footpaths will be constructed. Chahal said that the newly-constructed footpaths will be made using cement and concrete and these will have a smooth and even surface to match the international standards. For this proposal, the BMC has earmarked a fund of Rs 200 crore.

“This is the first time the BMC has come up with such a policy where footpaths will be a compulsory part of the roads. The idea is to provide Mumbaikars with better civic amenities,” he said.

Ahead of tabling the budget this year, Chahal had invited suggestions from citizens for creating the overall outlay of the budget. Chahal said that total 965 responses were received by his office, out of which a significant number of people demanded footpaths with even surfaces in Mumbai.

Currently, there is no concrete policy available to prevent hawkers and vendors from encroaching on footpaths. Chahal said the BMC is working towards setting up a Vendor Committee, and after the committee is formed, a concrete policy for hawkers will also be drafted by end of this year. “After the hawker’s policy comes into action, we will allot hawking pitches and designated zones to hawkers to prevent them from encroaching,” he said.