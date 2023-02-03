BMC Budget on Feb 4: Several projects announced in last budget scrapped or yet to take off

The BMC is set to unveil the annual civic budget for financial year 2023-24 on February 4. The BMC, which is the richest civic body in the country, had last year proposed a Rs 45,949-crore budget, which also saw the announcement of multiple ambitious projects. However, many of these projects are yet to see the light of day, either due to unfinished tender works, or are being scrapped entirely. Civic officials said that the tenders for some of these projects were scrapped owing to technical reasons, while some projects have been delayed over obtaining relevant permissions from other government agencies.

Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP)

In a bid to mitigate the several environmental challenges Mumbai is facing and to create a uniform platform for addressing global climate change, the BMC had announced MCAP last year. This project was helmed by former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and was launched with much fanfare. As part of MCAP, the BMC wanted to establish a Climate Action Cell that will carry out risk and vulnerability assessment in Mumbai with parameters of global climate change.

The BMC had also proposed a Green House Gas (GHG) Inventory, that would identify sources emitting GHG and lay out alternate pathways for mitigating the issues.

However, almost one year after the launch, MCAP remains only on paper. The Climate Action Cell too has not been formed. The BMC had roped in several independent agencies for carrying out feasibility study and preparing the final draft of this plan. Sources associated with the project said that MCAP hit a roadblock after the change in state government in July 2022.

Meanwhile, between November last year and January 2023, the BMC failed to come up with any advisory or regulated guidelines when air pollution peaked in Mumbai.

“We are looking for experienced people to analyse climate-related data. The absence of such experts has delayed the formulation of climate cell,” said a civic official.

Tunnel Laundry

There are 30 hospitals under the BMC, which includes major, peripheral and maternity hospitals. For day-to-day cleaning and maintenance of hospital linens, the BMC has its own power laundry system. However, owing to the age-old machinery and rise in demand, the civic body had proposed to create a tunnel laundry for scientifically washing the soiled linens of hospitals. In last year’s budget statement, the BMC had stated this laundry will have a capacity to wash 30,000 linens per shift and a fund of Rs 32.8 crore was allotted in the budget.

Advertisement

Later, the civic body had floated a Rs 160-crore tender for construction and maintenance of this laundry, which was scrapped in May 2022 after the BJP, which was in the opposition, alleged cost escalation. However, civic officials cited unavailability of a land parcel for cancellation of the project.

“The land parcel that was earmarked was found to be non-feasible for creating a tunnel laundry. We are keeping the option for this project open in the future and may explore other possible avenues for setting up this laundry,” said an official.

Tactical Urbanism (TU), Safe School Project (SSP)

In a bid to make optimum use of available public spaces and to make the roads of Mumbai safer for pedestrians and children, the BMC had announced the TU and SSP projects last year.

Advertisement

The concept of TU was to redevelop existing public spaces that are in a dilapidated condition into user friendly green zones, while the objective of the SSP was to declutter the periphery of the roads outside school areas and to develop them with fresh road signages to ensure road safety measures are followed.

The BMC had also created a pilot project on this and a provision of Rs 50 crore was made in the previous budget. The civic body had said that the SSP will be implemented across the city; however, the project is yet to take off on a large scale. TU was, however, renamed as ‘Mumbai Beautification Plan’ and an additional provision of Rs 1,700 crore was allotted for the same by the BMC after the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government took over in 2022.

Deonar Abattoir Revamp

In last year’s budget statement, the BMC had mentioned that it is revamping the 55-year-old abattoir with modern-day scientific equipment and 60 per cent of the first phase has already been completed. A Rs 402-crore tender for the overall operation and maintenance works was floated last year, which was also cancelled following allegations of cost escalation by the BJP, which was in the opposition. Following this, the revamp project didn’t take off and the BMC is yet to float new tenders. Civic officials, however, cited technical reasons for scrapping the project.

“We have approached the Union Ministry of Food Processing for their inputs, since this is a large-scale project and we have not taken up such technical work in recent times, therefore we wanted them to share us a set of guidelines,” said an official.

Representatives Speak

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator from Worli, said that the shelving of the projects show that there is currently no accountability of public money in the BMC.

Advertisement

“The MCAP has been shelved entirely and fund for the Tactical Urbanism and Safe Schools has been diverted for the Mumbai Beautification Plan. Meanwhile, the civic administrator at the behest of the current state government is announcing new projects and nobody has any idea, where these money is being spent now,” Aaditya told The Indian Express.

“The projects in the previous budget were announced when the Shiv Sena was in the helm of affairs, so after the change in state government the BMC administration could have decided that these projects will stay in the budget speech only and new projects will be announced at the behest of the current government. This shows that the civic body is working according to the vested interests of political parties, while it is supposed to be an autonomous body,” said Ravi Raja, former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the BMC.