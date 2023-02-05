BMC Budget: More students but marginal dip in allocation

At Rs 3,347.13 crore, BMC’s budget estimate for education for 2023-24 is marginally lesser than the Rs 3,370.24 crore of the last financial year. Wile the civic body’s overall budget has seen a jump in allocation when compared to last year, the share for education stood at 6.36 per cent – a small drop from last year’s 7.72 per cent.

With the BMC recording a considerable increase in students’ enrollment in its schools this year, the budget estimate indicated a decrease in per-student expenditure. While last year, 291838 students enrolled in BMC schools, the figure increased to 317685 this year, thanks to the ‘Mission Admission’ launched by BMC’s education department and the new non-state board schools gaining popularity.

An official from the education department said, “Even as the numbers may show that the per-student expenditure has decreased, there will be no impact on services offered to students. In fact, various underutilised services are now being used at full capacity with more students to cater to.”

Taking cue from the National Education Policy, 2020, which emphasises on skill development, the BMC announced its plan of starting vocational education in Mumbai public schools. With budgetary allocation of Rs 28.45 crore, selected secondary schools will be equipped to offer vocational courses to students.

“These are not regular trades but relevant courses on artificial intelligence, coding, robotics as well as tourism and hospitality, among others. Students will be able to pursue courses of their interest while studying the regular curriculum. While they will pursue traditional higher education, these additional skills will make it easier for them to get a job,” BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

An allocation of Rs 1 crore has been made to install CCTV cameras in civic schools to ensure safety. Also, to enhance scientific approach among students, BMC plans to establish maths and science centres on a pilot basis in 88 primary schools.

Moreover, after a successful pilot project where leadership training was provided to 120 civic school principals in association with Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, the BMC extended the same for another academic year.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Ahswini Bhide, who presented the education budget, said, “The budget is child-centric and focuses on overall development of students. Measures are being taken to make accessible primary and quality education, safety and security as well as health and hygiene for students, along with emphasis on entrepreneurship and vocational skills.”