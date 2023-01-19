scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

BMC budget: Chahal invites suggestions, objections from people

Ravi Raja, along with SP MLA Rais Shaikh and NCP legislator Rakhee Jadhav wrote to Chahal urging him to open a digital dashboard for making suggestions and objections pertaining to the civic budget.

The BMC administration said citizens can send their views at bmcbudget.suggestions@mcgm.gov.in by January 28. (Express Photo)
Ahead of the BMC budget, expected to be unveiled on February 3, municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday invited suggestions and objections from the people, which may be taken into consideration while framing the budget’s final draft.

The move comes a week after former leader of Opposition in BMC, Ravi Raja, along with SP MLA Rais Shaikh and NCP legislator Rakhee Jadhav wrote to Chahal urging him to open a digital dashboard for making suggestions and objections pertaining to the civic budget.

The BMC administration said citizens can send their views at bmcbudget.suggestions@mcgm.gov.in by January 28.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 03:55 IST
