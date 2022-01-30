BMC Budget: Hike in health infra allocation, civic services charges on cards

The BMC is likely to increase allocation for health infrastructure in its upcoming budget for 2022-23, expected to be presented on February 3. Ahead of BMC polls, the Shiv Sena-led civic body may not hike direct taxes but charges for some civic services could see a rise, officials said.

According to a source in BMC, the budget estimate for 2022-23 could see an increase of about seven per cent from last year’s Rs 39,038 crore. Keeping elections in mind and with better spending of funds allocated for development projects, the BMC may propose more funds for capital expenditure. Last year, it had proposed capital expenditure of Rs 18,750.99 crore.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the civic body is set to focus on strengthening health infrastructure. Officials said funds for the expansion of dispensaries, renovation work of M T Agarwal Hospital in Mulund and Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi as well as special provision for maternity homes are expected to be allocated. Along with this, funds would also be allotted for Covid-19 related preparations. Last year, BMC had allocated Rs 4,728 crore for health.

Officials said that allocations for mega infrastructure projects like coastal road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, desalination plant, waste-to-energy plant at Deonar as well as road and bridge repairs are likely to increase. Data from the chief accountant department had shown that till November 30, last year, the civic body had consumed 41 per cent of its capital expenditure.

Most of the funds were spent on coastal road works – Rs 1920.67 crore of the Rs 2,000 crore allocated was utilised.

By February, Mumbai’s Climate Action Plan (MCAP) will be ready and its implementation will start taking shape. Officials said BMC will make allocations for projects that will be part of mitigation and adaptation of climate change impact.

The civic body has already planned projects like introduction of electric vehicles in BMC departments, solar lights, better waste management and flood mitigation works under MCAP.

Officials said that the civic body will not increase taxes like property tax and development charges but there might be some hike in charges for civic services.

This year, BMC has made record earnings from development charges.

However, officials said that considering the fall in revenue, it has to take some tough decisions. Last year, the civic body had proposed to form an independent “fee revision authority”, however, nothing much has been done till date.