BMC Budget: Lower allocation for healthcare this year; focus shifts from Covid to non-communicable diseases

With the flattening of the Covid-19 pandemic curve, the budget allocation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the health sector witnessed a drop of nine percent compared to the previous year.

The newly drafted civic budget for the financial year 2023-24 focuses on non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as hypertension and diabetes.

In the last year’s budget, the civic body allocated a fund of Rs 6,933 crore for healthcare, which was almost 15 percent of the total budget. This year, it dropped to Rs 6,309 crore — 12 per cent of the total budget of 2023-24.

Sanjeev Kumar, additional commissioner, BMC said as the Covid-19 pandemic has almost subsided, the civic body has reduced the budgetary allocation. “In the last two years, due to Covid-19, we had to focus on healthcare for procurement of medicines, building jumbo centres, hiring of healthcare workers for the treatment of the patients,” Kumar said.

Also Read | 10 key BMC budget announcements

While presenting the budget, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said as per the recent survey by the BMC, hypertension was found in 34 per cent of the individuals and 18 percent above 15 years were diagnosed with diabetes. He emphasised that controlling hypertension and diabetes is important to save lives.

To create awareness and early diagnosis of NCDs, the BMC proposed to undertake a comprehensive care programme for Mumbaikars — ‘Arogyam Kutumbam’ — an extension of the already existing programme where BMC screens people above 30 years for diabetes and hypertension.

More on BMC Budget | BMC Budget: Plans for improving air quality in Mumbai

Under the first phase of ‘Arogyam Kutumbam’, 66 lakh people of Mumbai aged above 30 years will be screened from April 1, while in the second phase, people aged between 15 and 30 years will be screened.

Advertisement

The BMC also declared CT scan and MRI facilities through PPP, which will be operational in Dharavi health urban center and Sion hospital. The ongoing redevelopment work of peripheral hospitals in Mulund and Borivali will be completed by this October, it added.