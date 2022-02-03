Mumbai corporation’s budget estimate rises over 17% from last year to Rs 46,000 crore

For the financial year 2022-23, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has presented a budget estimate of Rs 45,949.21 crore, up 17.70 per cent from last year.

Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal on Thursday tabled the budget before the standing committee for approval. The corporation has allocated Rs 22,646.73 crore for capital expenditure to take up big-ticket projects such as Coastal Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, sewage treatment plants and desalination plants.

While Rs 3,200 crore has been earmarked Coastal Road, for Goregaon-Mulund Link Road it has budgeted Rs 1,300 crore.

Last year, the corporation presented a budget estimate of Rs 39,038.83 crore, with Rs 18,750.99 crore of it allocated for development projects. However, till January 2022, only Rs 9,575.48 crore has been used for development works.

The corporation has also increased budgetary provisions for health and education. The health infrastructure outlay has been hiked to Rs 6,933 crore. And the education budget has been increased to Rs 3,370.24 crore from last year’s Rs 2,945.78 crore.

Chahal said that from this year, the corporation would be focusing on “ease of living” and “ease of commute” for citizens. The latter goal would be taken care of by building roads and bridges.

“The BMC has been working on a very high number of infrastructure projects like never before. The capital expenditure on these infrastructure works are close to Rs 16,800 crore in 2021-22, which is almost double of what was spent on infrastructure three years back in a year,” Chahal said in his budget speech.

The corporation has also introduced digital modes of payment for property tax and water tax.

It has proposed to allot Rs 800 crore for buying new buses for public transport.