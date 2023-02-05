BMC Budget: As pandemic abates, health sector budget drops by 9 pc

With the flattening of the Covid-19 pandemic curve, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s allocation for the health sector dropped by nine per cent compared to the previous year in the BMC budget. In the newly-drafted civic budget, presented on Saturday, the primary focus was on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

In last year’s budget, the civic body had allocated Rs 6,933 crore, almost 15 per cent of the total budget, to the health sector. This year, the allocation dropped to Rs 6,309 crore, which is 12 per cent of the total budget of 2023-24.

Sanjeev Kumar, additional commissioner, BMC, reasoned that as the Covid-19 pandemic has almost subsided, the civic body has reduced the budgetary allocation. “The last two years, due to Covid-19, we had to focus on health for procurement of medicines, building jumbo centres, hiring healthcare workers for the treatment of the patients…but as the pandemic has receded, the allocation of funds for health sector has been decreased,” he said.

While presenting the budget, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that as per a recent survey by the BMC, hypertension was found in 34 per cent of individuals and diabetes was found in 18 per cent of individuals above 15. He emphasised on measures to control hypertension and diabetes to save lives.

With an aim to create awareness and early diagnosis of NCDs, the BMC proposes to undertake a programme of comprehensive care for Mumbai residents – ‘Arogyam Kutumbam’—-an extension of the already existing programme of BMC where they are screening people above the age of 30 for diabetes and hypertension.

Under ‘Arogyam Kutumbam’, in the first phase, 66 lakh residents of Mumbai (above 30 years of age ) will be screened from April 1, 2023, while in the second phase, those in the 15-30 age group will be screened.

Other than this, the BMC announced that CT scan and MRI facilities through PPP will be made operational in the Dharavi health urban centre and Sion hospital. The ongoing redevelopment work of peripheral hospitals in Mulund and Borivali will be completed by October, said the civic body.