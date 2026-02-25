Clock towers, green festivals and new citizen portal in BMC’s budget announcements

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 2026–27 budget steered clear of major new infrastructure projects and instead focused on fast-tracking ongoing works, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday unveiled a series of pilot initiatives spanning heritage, environment and digital governance. Presented before the Standing Committee, the initiatives are slated for rollout over the next financial year.

In a move aimed at reinforcing Mumbai’s architectural identity, the civic body announced plans to construct grand entrance structures with clock towers at four key entry points to the city. While the exact locations are yet to be finalised, officials said the project seeks to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal and create iconic gateways for visitors.

The initiative, originally proposed by the newly appointed Mayor, is intended to pay tribute to what the administration described as the timeless spirit and identity of Mumbai.

Environmental Festival Project

Building on its push for eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersion, the BMC announced that it will launch an Environmental Festival Project in the coming financial year. The initiative will scientifically classify, decompose and recycle immersion residues from various festivals to reduce pressure on the city’s natural water bodies.

Officials said experts will be roped in to guide the execution of the project, which aims to institutionalise sustainable festival management practices across the city.

Participate Mumbai digital platform

To boost civic engagement, the commissioner announced the launch of an online platform titled Participate Mumbai. The initiative will serve as an official digital interface through which citizens, NGOs and corporate entities can contribute to BMC-led social initiatives.

“Participation will be facilitated in areas such as cleanliness, environmental conservation, public health, education, women empowerment and support for vulnerable groups, through contributions accepted in the form of goods or services,” the civic body stated in the budget document. A dedicated Participate Mumbai cell will oversee implementation, legal scrutiny and monitoring.

IT overhaul with RISE with SAP

As part of its administrative modernisation drive, the BMC also announced plans to migrate its core enterprise systems to a secure digital platform under RISE with SAP Private Cloud Engine.

Officials said the move is expected to enhance system speed, strengthen data security and improve real-time decision-making within the civic administration.

Smart Parking Project

The civic body is planning to implement a Smart Parking Project across Mumbai, for which the BMC has initiated the tendering process.

Aimed at creating a more organised and citizen-friendly parking system, the project will include a mobile parking application that will allow citizens to pre-book parking spaces for specific time slots.

Citizens will be able to access the service from home. To avoid strain on BMC finances, the project will be implemented under a public-private partnership model.

The project is set to be rolled out across 530 parking spots in the preliminary phase.