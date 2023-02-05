AAP slams BMC budget, says it is not for aam aadmi but for contractor lobby

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) budget as ‘contractor-driven’ and with a set of misplaced priorities that do not factor in the aam aadmi.

The BMC on Saturday presented a whopping annual budget of Rs 52,619 crore. However, the AAP said that beyond the large figure it is an altogether different story. “More than 60 per cent of the budget for capital expenditure remains unused and most developmental projects are progressing at a snail’s pace,” AAPs Mumbai chief Preeti Sharma Menon observed.

“This budget is not for the aam aadmi but is for the contractor lobby. Education, healthcare and BEST have all seen reduction in allocation,” she asserted.

In a statement issued in Mumbai Sunday, the AAP said, “The budget for healthcare saw a 9 per cent dip to Rs 6,309 crore and is a mere 12 per cent of the overall budgetary allocation. In the public transport category, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking) was allocated only Rs 800 crore, which is a 42 per cent reduction of allocation. BEST is being systematically throttled and is being allowed to bleed to a slow death, with zero focus on mass transit.” The allocation for education has decreased and is now Rs 3,347 crore, a mere 6.36 per cent of the overall outlay.

Menon said the same projects find mention year after year in successive BMC budgets with cost escalations. She added that fixed deposits are being used to compensate for operational inefficiencies and cost escalation of an incompetent BMC administration.

The AAP has pointed out that Rs 18,746 crore will be withdrawn from the BMC’s reserve fund, which it said was unprecedented. “The BMC’s budget is an annual ritual aimed at throwing big numbers at Mumbaikars and the political class. A closer look at the budget and its utilisation year after year reveals a sordid saga of ineptitude and incompetence. Clearly, the BMC is unwilling to spend the money or lacks the capacity to efficiently execute the work in the stipulated time. This is a case of overcommitment and under-delivery,” she said.

“If the AAP government in Delhi, can not only utilise all its funds earmarked for the current fiscal year but also complete them in record time, thus saving precious money of the public exchequer, why can’t we expect the same in Mumbai?,” the AAP leader wondered.

“More than half of the budget for capital expenditure lying unused is unacceptable and we demand a white paper on why these funds have not been utilised all these years and what steps have been taken by the administration to ensure its utilisation this year,” the party sought to know. Like in Delhi, we also need an outcome budget in the BMC to explain fund utilisation and its impact prior to the tabling of the annual budget, it emphasised.

“We are more than happy to provide our expertise in the Delhi government to teach the BMC how to ensure optimal fund utilisation in record time. Mumbai deserves better. The Aam Aadmi Party is not just the alternative but the solution,” said Menon.