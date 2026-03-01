Highest ever capital share for water projects | Parched Mumbai gets Rs 6,001 crore boost: BMC bets big on water projects

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which unveiled its Rs 80,952 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, has earmarked Rs 6,001 crore for the Water Supply Projects department responsible for strengthening and augmenting the city’s water infrastructure.

The allocation accounts for 12.45 per cent of the BMC’s total capital expenditure of Rs 48,164 crore, marking the highest share for the department in recent years. In comparison, 8.75 per cent of the capital outlay was allocated to water supply projects in 2025-26, while the share stood at 6.5 per cent for FY 2024-25.

This year, the budget also saw a substantial allocation being made to revive the Gargai-Pinjal dam project – a brainchild of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. This project was scrapped by the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime in 2019. Meanwhile, the objective of strengthening Mumbai’s water supply infrastructure also stands in line with the Mahayuti regime’s promise of improving Mumbai’s water supply in its manifesto released ahead of civic elections this year.