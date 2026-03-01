Highest ever capital share for water projects | Parched Mumbai gets Rs 6,001 crore boost: BMC bets big on water projects

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which unveiled its Rs 80,952 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, has earmarked Rs 6,001 crore for the Water Supply Projects department responsible for strengthening and augmenting the city’s water infrastructure.
The allocation accounts for 12.45 per cent of the BMC’s total capital expenditure of Rs 48,164 crore, marking the highest share for the department in recent years. In comparison, 8.75 per cent of the capital outlay was allocated to water supply projects in 2025-26, while the share stood at 6.5 per cent for FY 2024-25.
This year, the budget also saw a substantial allocation being made to revive the Gargai-Pinjal dam project – a brainchild of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. This project was scrapped by the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime in 2019. Meanwhile, the objective of strengthening Mumbai’s water supply infrastructure also stands in line with the Mahayuti regime’s promise of improving Mumbai’s water supply in its manifesto released ahead of civic elections this year.
“For the next five years, augmenting Mumbai’s water supply will be on my personal agenda. The Vaitarna Dam which is the latest source of water for Mumbai was constructed in 2014, since the demand for water has only risen and we need to be future ready. As a result, it’s time we augment our supply sources,” said Prabhakar Shinde, senior BJP corporator and member of the civic standing committee.
Of the projects that received the lion’s share of funding the highest allocation of Rs 2,324 crore has been earmarked for constructing water conveyance tunnels. At present BMC has taken up construction of six major water tunnels in Mumbai that will supply water to the reservoir from the city’s sole filtration plant at Bhandup. Unlike conventional supply pipelines, these water supply tunnels have larger diameter and lead to improved pressure in terms of supply. Civic officials maintained that these individual facilities will comprise a unified water supply network in the future.
“The Gargai dam and desalination plant will be original sources of water, from there water will be brought to the city through conveyance tunnels which we are constructing right now. Then these water will be sent to the Bhandup filtration plant – whose capacity we are augmenting and to the proposed treatment plant at Panjrapur to make it potable. From there, the water will be sent to households and establishments for final usage,” an official said.
The BMC currently supplies 3,850 MLD of water daily against a demand of 4,300 MLD, leaving a shortfall of 400 MLD. As an island city with no natural freshwater source of its own, Mumbai depends on seven lakes and dams located in Nashik, Thane and Palghar. These reservoirs are replenished during the monsoon, with water transported via pipelines to city reservoirs and then distributed to households. To bridge the deficit and secure new sources, the BMC plans to construct the Gargai Dam, expected to add 440 MLD, and a desalination plant capable of supplying 200 MLD by converting seawater into potable water.
“In the next ten years, the infrastructure is being prepared to supply 5,000-5,500 MLD of water everyday. On the other day, around 2,700 MLD of sewage water is produced everyday, therefore our target is also to recycle at least 50 per cent (1,350) MLD daily to make the water fit for tertiary treatment of usage,” an official said.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More