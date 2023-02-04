Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar welcomes BMC budget, says it meets expectations of Mumbaikars

Welcoming the civic budget for 2023-24, BJP Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar Saturday said: “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget for 2023-24 has been tailored keeping in mind the welfare of Mumbaikars. Unlike in the past when the budget was made to help contractors and agents.”

“For the past 25 years, the BMC budget has always been of, by, and for the contractors… But now, things have changed. This year, the BMC has proposed its annual budget based on the demands and expectations of Mumbaikars,” he added.

“With Mumbai’s air pollution crossing the danger limit and its AQI dipping from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’, I had asked Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and, accordingly, the BMC commissioner has been instructed to look into the matter…” Shelar said.

“The BMC has also accepted its responsibility of providing safe footpaths for Mumbaikars. And hence it has been decided to construct footpaths on either side of the road where the width of the road is more than 9 metre. We welcome this decision,” the BJP leader said.

Shelar, however, said there was no new resolution in the budget. “No tax hike has been proposed and the provisions for other infrastructure like roads, health, coastal road, sewage disposal, etc have been made, which is definitely a good move,” Shelar further said.

Also, the requirements of the differently abled, senior citizens, and women have been sensitively considered while making the budgetary allocations, added the BJP Mumbai chief.