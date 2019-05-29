Mumbai: Water supply to be cut if residents litter cleaned nullahs

To prevent clogging of drains in the city, the BMC plans to disconnect water supply of localities if local residents are found throwing garbage in cleaned nullahs.

The civic body, to ensure that drains do not clog up before monsoon, will first put up net and install floating brooms in such nullahs. It will then hold awareness campaigns to convince the residents not to throw garbage in drains. Still, if garbage is thrown, the water supply of the concerned locality will be disconnected. This is the first time that BMC has come up with such an idea to prevent clogging of drains.

On Tuesday, during a pre-monsoon review meeting, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi instructed officials to ensure that residents do not throw garbage inside the nullahs.

“It has been observed that at many places, after the nullahs are cleaned by BMC-appointed contractors, residents continue to throw garbage, which gives a wrong impression that the drains were never cleaned in the first place. Also, during monsoon, it adds to flooding. The civic body will identify such nullahs and put up a safety net and use floating broom to clean the garbage,” said an official.

He added, “We will then visit the localities and request the residents not to throw garbage in nullahs. We will also take the help of local corporators to spread awareness. If the situation does not improve, penalty will be imposed… water supply of the locality will be disconnected.”

With monsoon on its way, officials at the meeting said that cleaning of nullahs across the city is nearly complete. The commissioner instructed that the MCGM 24*7 app be made more citizen-friendly and that if the photos uploaded by civic officials of completed pre-monsoon road and nullah works are found to be false, then action will be taken against them. “All officials from local wards and central agencies have been asked to upload pre-monsoon works of road repair and nullah cleaning. However, if any resident finds discrepancies in the BMC’s claims, they can upload photos of the same in the app. If it is found that civic officials have used false images, action will be taken against them,” a BMC official said.