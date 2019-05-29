BMC plans to appoint consultant for Mithi river project

The BMC has proposed to appoint a project management consultant for the Mithi river rejuvenation project.

The work will be done in four phases and the civic body has proposed to spend Rs 21.9 crore on the consultant. A proposal of appointing a consultant will be tabled in the Standing Committee meeting for approval on Friday.

According to the proposal, under the Mithi River Water Quality Improvement Programme — worth Rs 670 crore — the BMC has decided to find a permanent solution for continuous discharge of sewerage into the river.

The project envisages stopping the flow of sewage into the river by diverting it into municipal sewage treatment plants.

A tunnel will be constructed from Mahim to Ghatkopar from which sewage can be diverted to the sewerage pumping station.

A senior BMC official said, “The consultant will be responsible for reviewing and analysing the technical details and design related issues. The agency will also track the progress of work. In phase I of the project, a tunnel will be constructed so that arrested sewerage can be diverted to pumping stations and then released in the sea.”

Several government reports prepared by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and other environment bodies has pointed that the water quality of Mithi has worsened due to raw sewage discharge.

At 17.84 km, Mithi is one of the city’s longest rivers and came into public spotlight after the 2005 deluge. Officials said that river passes through Powai, Sakinaka, Kurla, Andheri and Kurla and then enters Mahim creek.

There are at least 40 locations from where raw sewage, industrial waste and garbage are thrown into the river without any treatment.