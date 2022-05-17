BMC plans bridge & underpass between Nehru Science Centre, Planetarium

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to construct a bridge and pedestrian underpass (PUP) in Worli to improve the connectivity between Nehru Science Center and Nehru Planetarium. The proposed bridge will come up over the nullah abutting Nehru Science Center from Dr E Moses Road to Dr Annie Besant Road.

The project will cut the travel time for motorists between Dr E Moses Road (Mahalaxmi area) to Dr Annie Besant Road (Love Grove Pumping station area) as currently one has to drive till Acharya Atre Junction (Worli Naka) to go either way. The project will also provide direct connectivity for the visitors and tourists visiting Nehru Science Center and Planetarium.

The BMC’s Bridges department last week floated a tender for construction of the bridge. According to the civic body estimates, the project will cost about Rs 280.78 crore. The construction work will be completed in 24 months, excluding monsoon, once the contractor is finalised. An official from the BMC said that the proposed structural steel superstructure bridge will be 571-metres long and 18.3-metres wide.

“A connecting road from Dr Annie Besant Road to the Nehru Planetarium end of the new bridge and a 6-metre-wide parallel road along with the bridge will be constructed. A compound wall will also be constructed,” said a BMC official. Satish Thosar, Chief Engineer (Bridges), refused to speak on the project.

The final process of appointing a contractor for the project is expected to be over by June first week.