BMC probe flags 87,000 birth-death record changes: Medical health officers across Mumbai to be transferred, 2 suspended

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide approved the reform plan that called for the suspension of MHOs in L (Kurla) and E (Byculla) wards. (File Photos)

After uncovering widespread violations in birth-death registrations across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has called for a phased transfer of Medical Health Officers (MHOs) across the city’s 24 wards, suspended two such officers, and okayed a five-point reform plan that recommends an investigation by its vigilance department.

The irregularities came to light during an ongoing drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya in Mumbai, which allegedly revealed that fake birth certificates were being issued to illegal migrants.

A subsequent civic probe found that MHOs were making corrections to birth-death records through an old SAP-CPWM system instead of the new Civic Registration System (CRS) portal, which had been made mandatory as per guidelines issued by the Registrar General of India (RGI). The probe allegedly found that more than 87,000 corrections were carried out through the SAP system between 2024 and 2026, of which 30,507 were done in 2024, and over 49,000 in 2025.