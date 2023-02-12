BMC begins work to improve footpaths and visibility of heritage buildings in Fort

To improve visibility of heritage buildings in the Fort precinct and boost pedestrian experience in south Mumbai, the BMC has kickstarted the second phase of its footpath and visibility improvement project around Kalaghoda. This phase will see work being undertaken on footpaths between Lion’s Gate and Jehangir Art Gallery.

A similar project was taken up in 2019-20, before the Covid-19 pandemic, to improve footpaths near Kalaghoda on the other side of the stretch of K Dubash Marg and till Regal Cinema. Over the next year, BMC plans to take up works on other footpaths in the Fort heritage precinct till Churchgate station and on MG Road. This is still in the planning stage, said a BMC official.

As part of Phase II of the footpath and visibility improvement project, BMC will re-engineer footpaths with heritage basalt paving, construct tree surrounds with footpath levels to maximise walking surface, remove physical and visual clutter by redesigning signages, dismantle BEST bus shelters and poles and fix new ones with minimalistic design as well as design vending spots for hawkers.

The cost is estimated to cost Rs 3 crore and the BMC has floated tenders for the same.

The project to improve visibility of Fort precinct was conceptualised by BMC in 2018. An official who conceptualised the project said, “The area has beautiful heritage buildings, but if you drive or walk past them, you cannot enjoy the view. The idea then was to tidy up the view, make the walking experience better and enjoyable.”

In its 2023-24 budget, BMC has reintroduced its ‘Pedestrian First’ policy, for improving walking experience on footpaths and to ensure last mile connectivity for commuters.