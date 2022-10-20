scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

BMC begins reconstruction of 135-yr-old Malabar Hill water reservoir

To solve South Mumbai’s water shortage

the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF), Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsRCF Chairman and Managing Director Shrinivas Mudgerikar said that nothing had happened to the plant and an inquiry committee had been set up to investigate.

Three persons, including an apprentice of the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF), were killed in a blast at the RCF plant’s Thal unit on Wednesday evening. Thal is located along the coast of Alibaug.

According to a press note issued by Pramod Deshmukh, senior manager of the RCF, the work of plant maintenance was given to Arizo Global.

The personnel were installing a new AC unit when the blast took place at around 4.45 pm. The injured were shifted to the RCF hospital in Kurul village nearby.

Three of the six injured victims, Faizan Shaikh (32), Dilshad Idrisi (29) and RCF apprentice Ankit Sharma (29), were declared dead.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

RCF Chairman and Managing Director Shrinivas Mudgerikar said that nothing had happened to the plant and an inquiry committee had been set up to investigate.

Somnath Gharge, Raigad district superintendent of police, said there was no fire in the complex.

More from Mumbai

Gharge said that two of the injured were admitted to the National Burns Institute in Airoli and one was admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 04:50:51 am
Next Story

Projects linked to FIFA World Cup: ‘Employers asked Rs 5 lakh to send body’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement